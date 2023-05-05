IMG_4583.jpg

Greg Asimakoupoulos, left, and Pat Boone pose for a photo in May 1972 at a home. Asimakoupoulos said he interviewed the singer for his college newspaper. 

While the eyes of much of the world are on London this weekend, residents of the Wenatchee Valley are focused on events surrounding the 104th Apple Blossom Festival. The coronation of King Charles is a newsworthy event to be sure, but so, too, is the reign of Queen Scarlette and her two princesses.

I experienced my very first Apple Blossom Festival when I was 13. It was a highlight of the year for a new kid in town. Cradling my E-flat alto saxophone in my arms, I marched in the kids parade as part of the Pioneer Junior High School band. Being part of an all-city event was a thrill.



