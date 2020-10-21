The entire project list, including details for each project, can be found at wenatcheemkdd.com.

1. Rotary Park spruce-up: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: Dan Moody, danmoodyrotary5060@live.com

2. Buttercup quilting donations: Drop-off is all day, 620 Yakima St., Wenatchee

Contact: 470-6076

3. Stuff the Wild bus for kids: All day, Peoples Bank, 901 N. Mission St.; and Pybus Public Market

Contact: glittler@wenatcheewildhockey.com

4. Loop Trail litter pick-up with Sustainable Wenatchee: Meet off Empire Avenue on East Wenatchee side of trail, 2 to 4 p.m.

Contact: hello@sustainablewenatchee.org

5. Trail armor Jacobson Preserve: Meet at Jacobson Preserve Trailhead, 1811 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, 9 a.m. to noon, register in advance at cdlandtrust.org

Contact: Olivia Schilling, olivia@cdlandtrust.org

6. Loop Trail Cleanup: Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., noon to 2 p.m.

Organizing group is Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints youth.

7. Contribute to Warrior Box: 18 N. Mission St., 10 a.m. to noon

Contact: info@thebravewarriorproject.com

8. 9/11 Memorial cleanup: Cashmere Riverside Center, 8 a.m. to noon

Contact: Gene Sharratt, genesharratt@outlook.com

9. Stock the pantry at Our House: 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: Becky Elwell, 663-6964 or 663-3377

10. Bike Repair, Donation and Giveaway: Cashmere Middle School, 300 Tigner Road, noon to 2 p.m.

Organizing group is Cashmere Middle School Bike Repair Club.

Contact: (509) 782-0565

11. Bikes for Kids: Kenroy Elementary School, 601 N. Jonathan Ave., East Wenatchee, 8 a.m. to noon

Contact: Chuck Riibe, 679-9475 or olcardude01@gmail.com

12. Warm things and used eyeglasses collection: Washington Park, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Elaine Hensley, 662-6439 or elainehensley91@gmail.com

13. Coats for Kids coat drive: Albertsons parking lot, 1128 N. Miller St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: info@servewenatchee.org

14. Cleanup at Trust Spirit Horse rescue: 6 Crystal Moon, Orondo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: admin@trustingspirithorserescue.org

15. Pearl Hill Fire recovery tree planting: Dyer Hill southwest of Bridgeport, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: (509) 888-6372 or rlefler@fostercreekcd.org

NOT ON THE MAP

Entiat area Make a Difference Day: Pick your own neighborhood-improvement project

Contact; City Hall, 784-1500

Fall work party at Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp: Saturday and Sunday

Contact: Tim McElravy, (509) 763-9622

Share a story for Teachers Make a Difference Book

Contact: Eldene Wall, eldenew@ncesd.org

Help seniors with fall yard work: Various locations (register for a project)

Contact: Leah Dillman, (509) 293-8365 or ldillman@catholiccharitiescw.org

Camp Zanika Lache cleanup: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 16400 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee

Contact: 663-1609 or campfirencw@gmail.com

Badger Mountain Highway Cleanup: Badger Mountain Road, 1 to 5 p.m.

Contact; Gene Sharratt, genesharratt@outlook.com

PROJECTS AT PYBUS PUBLIC MARKET, various times

Create/fill Christmas stockings for CASA

Contact: 662-7350 or info@cdcasa.org

Clean streets, graffiti and trails with CAFÉ, 8:40 a.m. to noon, meet 766 S. Mission St., Wenatchee

Contact: (509) 415-8274 or wenatcheecafe@gmail.com

Cold-weather items drive

Contact: Kay Fisher, threefishers@nwi.net

Learn about Green Bag Program and Literacy Council

Contact: Karen Bruggman, karenb@cdac.org

Donate for Gold-n-Plum hospital kits

Contact: Sarah Strang, goldnplum@gmail.com

Donate to Kitty Rescue efforts

Contact: crazycatlady@thekittyrescue.com

Donate socks to Saints with Socks

Contact: Sharon Ortiz, 662-8877 or sharonortiz5@gmail.com

Donate to Humane Society efforts

Contact: Jenni Uhlrich, volunteer@wenatcheehumane.com

Help Kids in Need

Group: Wenatchee Rainbow Assembly for Girls

Contact: Lynda Schlosser, (509) 470-9297 or wenatcheerainbow1@gmail.com

Donate yarn for Hat Project

Contact: Aida Bound, (509) 387-1721

PUD energy efficiency kits

Chelan County PUD and CAFE are partnering on project

Contact: Mario Cantu, (509) 661-8446 or mario.cantu@chelanpud.org

Join the online forum