The entire project list, including details for each project, can be found at wenatcheemkdd.com.
1. Rotary Park spruce-up: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: Dan Moody, danmoodyrotary5060@live.com
2. Buttercup quilting donations: Drop-off is all day, 620 Yakima St., Wenatchee
Contact: 470-6076
3. Stuff the Wild bus for kids: All day, Peoples Bank, 901 N. Mission St.; and Pybus Public Market
Contact: glittler@wenatcheewildhockey.com
4. Loop Trail litter pick-up with Sustainable Wenatchee: Meet off Empire Avenue on East Wenatchee side of trail, 2 to 4 p.m.
Contact: hello@sustainablewenatchee.org
5. Trail armor Jacobson Preserve: Meet at Jacobson Preserve Trailhead, 1811 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, 9 a.m. to noon, register in advance at cdlandtrust.org
Contact: Olivia Schilling, olivia@cdlandtrust.org
6. Loop Trail Cleanup: Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., noon to 2 p.m.
Organizing group is Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints youth.
7. Contribute to Warrior Box: 18 N. Mission St., 10 a.m. to noon
Contact: info@thebravewarriorproject.com
8. 9/11 Memorial cleanup: Cashmere Riverside Center, 8 a.m. to noon
Contact: Gene Sharratt, genesharratt@outlook.com
9. Stock the pantry at Our House: 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact: Becky Elwell, 663-6964 or 663-3377
10. Bike Repair, Donation and Giveaway: Cashmere Middle School, 300 Tigner Road, noon to 2 p.m.
Organizing group is Cashmere Middle School Bike Repair Club.
Contact: (509) 782-0565
11. Bikes for Kids: Kenroy Elementary School, 601 N. Jonathan Ave., East Wenatchee, 8 a.m. to noon
Contact: Chuck Riibe, 679-9475 or olcardude01@gmail.com
12. Warm things and used eyeglasses collection: Washington Park, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: Elaine Hensley, 662-6439 or elainehensley91@gmail.com
13. Coats for Kids coat drive: Albertsons parking lot, 1128 N. Miller St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: info@servewenatchee.org
14. Cleanup at Trust Spirit Horse rescue: 6 Crystal Moon, Orondo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: admin@trustingspirithorserescue.org
15. Pearl Hill Fire recovery tree planting: Dyer Hill southwest of Bridgeport, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: (509) 888-6372 or rlefler@fostercreekcd.org
NOT ON THE MAP
Entiat area Make a Difference Day: Pick your own neighborhood-improvement project
Contact; City Hall, 784-1500
Fall work party at Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp: Saturday and Sunday
Contact: Tim McElravy, (509) 763-9622
Share a story for Teachers Make a Difference Book
Contact: Eldene Wall, eldenew@ncesd.org
Help seniors with fall yard work: Various locations (register for a project)
Contact: Leah Dillman, (509) 293-8365 or ldillman@catholiccharitiescw.org
Camp Zanika Lache cleanup: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 16400 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee
Contact: 663-1609 or campfirencw@gmail.com
Badger Mountain Highway Cleanup: Badger Mountain Road, 1 to 5 p.m.
Contact; Gene Sharratt, genesharratt@outlook.com
PROJECTS AT PYBUS PUBLIC MARKET, various times
Create/fill Christmas stockings for CASA
Contact: 662-7350 or info@cdcasa.org
Clean streets, graffiti and trails with CAFÉ, 8:40 a.m. to noon, meet 766 S. Mission St., Wenatchee
Contact: (509) 415-8274 or wenatcheecafe@gmail.com
Cold-weather items drive
Contact: Kay Fisher, threefishers@nwi.net
Learn about Green Bag Program and Literacy Council
Contact: Karen Bruggman, karenb@cdac.org
Donate for Gold-n-Plum hospital kits
Contact: Sarah Strang, goldnplum@gmail.com
Donate to Kitty Rescue efforts
Contact: crazycatlady@thekittyrescue.com
Donate socks to Saints with Socks
Contact: Sharon Ortiz, 662-8877 or sharonortiz5@gmail.com
Donate to Humane Society efforts
Contact: Jenni Uhlrich, volunteer@wenatcheehumane.com
Help Kids in Need
Group: Wenatchee Rainbow Assembly for Girls
Contact: Lynda Schlosser, (509) 470-9297 or wenatcheerainbow1@gmail.com
Donate yarn for Hat Project
Contact: Aida Bound, (509) 387-1721
PUD energy efficiency kits
Chelan County PUD and CAFE are partnering on project
Contact: Mario Cantu, (509) 661-8446 or mario.cantu@chelanpud.org