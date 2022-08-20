I met him back in ’64 while hunting 45s.
BG would also help me find LPs.
The KMEL DJs whet my appetite for more.
And that’s how Bob became a friend to me.
Bob Godfrey, whose celebrated record shop was an iconic fixture in downtown Wenatchee for four decades, died June 29th. One of the highlights of the summer was being invited by the Godfrey family to participate in a “celebration of life” for the Wenatchee Valley legend.
In preparation for sharing my poetic tribute of Bob, I sorted through my collection of 45s and vinyl albums I’ve saved from my youth. There in the stack was the very first record I ever purchased from Bob Godfrey’s store when it was located in back of the Public Market (the current Antique Mall) on Wenatchee Avenue.
Most appropriately, the first 45 I bought from Bob was “Downtown” by Petula Clark. The year was 1964. I was 12 years old. Our family had just moved to the Valley from the Seattle area. I was about to discover just how significantly downtown Wenatchee would factor into my life.
As a seventh grader at Pioneer Junior High School, I soon learned that walking through town on a Saturday afternoon with friends was a popular pastime. After cleaning my room to please my mom and mowing the lawn to appease my dad, I’d ask for a ride downtown. There I would meet the two Marvins. Marvin Pitts and Marvin Messer were new friends from our new church. Together, clad in our uniforms of white T-shirts, Levis and black Converse tennis shoes, we’d “do the Ave” every Saturday.
We’d stop at the Ben Franklin Store for a bag of popcorn before saddling up to the counter at the Owl Drugstore soda fountain for a cherry lemon sour or a chocolate malt. And then we’d stop at Bob Godfrey’s store to browse the new releases.
From the first time I met him, Bob was a striking figure. As I recall, this tall slender man was prematurely gray, wore black horned-rimmed glasses and puffed on a cigarette. The guy knew his music. When I asked for help in finding a record, I didn’t have to wait long.
Bob soon learned my unusual taste in music. Except for top 40 hits I heard on KMEL, the rock ‘n’ roll station in town, I was an atypical teen. Long before I became a chaplain at a retirement community, I was an old soul. I never missed watching Sing Along with Mitch and the Lawrence Welk Show. I loved the music of Dean Martin, Frankie Laine and John Gary.
In preparation for Bob’s memorial gathering, as I browsed my record collection, I found the first albums I purchased at Bob’s store. They included a Dean Martin Christmas album and a gospel album by Elvis. I was awash with memories.
I thought back to my first paying job — other than mowing neighborhood lawns — at the local radio station. Flipping through stacks of records, a former Saturday afternoon fascination, had become a means by which I now paid for college textbooks. Spinning 45s and LPs at KUEN provided me a perspective of the recording industry that my friend Bob Godfrey knew all too well.
All too soon, I graduated from college and moved away from the Valley. Annual trips home to see the family allowed me to slurp a soda at The Owl and drop by the record shop to say hi to Bob. But simpler times became more complicated. Turntables and stereos gave way to cassette recorders, 8-track systems and CD players. Marriage, children, jobs, moves and deaths redefined the soundtrack of life.
Bob’s record shop was sold more than 30 years ago. The Owl Soda Fountain moved two blocks north on Wenatchee Avenue when the drugstore closed two decades ago. Mills Brothers men’s shop is no longer. The Skookum sign has been removed.
And yet there remains something vibrant and engaging about downtown Wenatchee. Newer establishments like the Watermill Winery and The Mercantile have joined “The Owl” in maintaining a vibe to which I still respond. In the words of that old Sonny and Cher record from the Sixties, “The Beat Goes On.”
Greg Asimakoupoulos is a Wenatchee native living on Mercer Island, where he is the Faith/Values columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.