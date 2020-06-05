It was 50 years ago this week I spoke at graduation as the senior class president of Wenatchee High School. Recently I came across the speech I gave to my classmates and our parents. What follows are excerpts from that address. Although I’m a bit embarrassed at the lofty language I attempted to employ, the dream I articulated remains a call to action. After half a century, the homework I gave our class has yet to be completed.
Here is an excerpt of that speech
As graduates we are faced with the growing complexities of social injustice, racial inequality, protests, demonstrations and bloody wars. They are problems that are products of jealousy and hate handed down to us by preceding generations who sought in vain for solutions. If we are to be the ones that find the answers to the world’s ever-growing needs, we must find “a step to follow.”
Many have gone from ceremonies such as these to commence and exercise ideas conceived within themselves to aid in the cause for world peace, hope and prosperity. Footprints planted by those who have gone on before us present incentives and initiatives to seek for the glory of success, the truth of reality and goals that now seem impossible.
Thousands left such impressions upon the soil of history for us to follow. Thousands more did not. As we endeavor to calculate our course towards the destination of success and fulfillment, let us step forward behind such persons who dedicated their lives for the opportunities and freedoms we now cherish, realizing the great dilemma yet to be resolved.
In our day and age when revolutions are in the making and campus disorders misconstrue the real meaning of democracy, thoughts go back to a certain young man who (as a revolutionary) charted a course for each of us to consider. Instead of violent upheavals, massive rebellions and militant advocations, this man propagated love, equality, beauty, honesty … life in its fullest meaning. Truly something our society hasn’t given much of a chance.
He stood for what he believed in beckoning others to follow. He was a bridge over troubled waters spanning the gap between an omnipotent God and imperfect man. He gave his life for a purpose and took a giant step. And for us, a step to follow.
Impossible? Well, something else was considered just as impossible until a little less than a year ago when Neil Armstrong, flag in hand, opened the hatch of Apollo 11 and planted his foot on an impossible dream come true. He said, “One small step for man, a giant leap for mankind.”
The world is pleading for answers, pleading to the greatest country in the world, our own United States, pleading to Wenatchee High School, more importantly, pleading to the senior class of 1970. Tattered and undone, the world is seeking for cures to cancer, ways to world peace and solutions for survival.
The commission rests on our shoulder to do with what we will. And in such an uncertainty the questions arise once again, “Just where do we go from here and just what will we do?” But I contend that we will accept the challenge. We will find the cures, the ways and the solutions no matter what the price. We will give our lives for a purpose. Why? Because we have faith in God, because we have faith in others and because we have faith in ourselves. We, the Wenatchee High School Class of 1970, hold the key. We have a step to follow and from this point on a giant step to take.
Greg Asimakoupoulos is a Wenatchee native living on Mercer Island, where he is the Faith/Values columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.