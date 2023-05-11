Elsie

Greg Asimakoupoulos has two Elsies in his life, spelled on a Scrabble board here.

As we observe Mother’s Day once again this year, I’m mindful of a mother by the name of Elsie. That was the name her parents chose when she was born 96 years ago.

Barely 5 feet tall, Elsie was a giant in the lives of her two sons. She embraced motherhood with tiptoe enthusiasm. Her creative flair and hands-on joie de vivre left her mark on her family and all who knew her. Having had an amazing mother herself, this mom took her cues from one who quit school in third grade to help care for her 11 younger siblings on a farm in Kitsap County.



