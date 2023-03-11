"Time"

The “Time” magazine cover from June 21, 1971.

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos/"Time"

It was a time for Jesus! Literally, it was. I still have the “Time” magazine cover from June 21, 1971. There was something about that psychedelic image that arrested my teenage attention. The cover story was all about the Jesus revolution in our culture. Something remarkable was happening in our country back then.

Against the backdrop of racial turmoil, protests of an unpopular war and the hippie culture marked by drugs, sex and rock-n-roll, a spiritual awakening was taking place. Long-haired rebels were beginning to keep short accounts with God. And the Wenatchee Valley was not exempt.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?