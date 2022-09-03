A voice of encouragement

Greg Asimakoupoulos, left, poses for a photo with George Toles, a Seattle media legend who has served as his mentor for more than 50 years.

 Provided photo

Three months before I began my freshman year at Seattle Pacific University in the fall of 1970, I went to work for Bob Sumbardo, the general manager at KUEN radio in Wenatchee.

As the youngest announcer at the station, I was encouraged to create a Top 40 format for my four-hour shift spinning platters while adding my ad lib patter. The learning curve was steep, but the climb was worth it. I loved my job!



