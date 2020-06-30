In her book “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” Judi Barrett describes the land of Chewandswallow where the weather provides all the scrambled eggs and bacon for breakfast, hot dogs and fries for lunch (even mustard and ketchup), and pot roast and mashed potatoes for dinner the inhabitants can use. The weather reports consist of menus rather than temperature predictions. It all sounds idyllic and fun until one day things go horribly wrong and giant pancakes cover buildings and food piles up so deep there is no where to put it all! Yikes!
Bottom line, weather is out of our control.
Most of the Garden Terrace staff meet every morning at 8:15. Why? To get the weather report for the building before we start our day.
Variably cloudy
The elevator stalled last night, the Wenatchee Wild lost yesterday, and someone put too much soap in one of the washing machines and now it just sits there with the E-7 code flashing on the control panel.
Expect thunderstorms
Apartment inspections begin today, the fire alarm testing is this afternoon, and somebody misplaced two of the Wii Bowling hand controls.
Early clouds making way for sunshine in the afternoon
People waiting to talk to me at the office door at 6:15 a.m., received several donations in the mail, and its payday!
Sometimes the forecast is right on the money, but the vast majority of the days don’t end up as expected. That makes it very tough to dress correctly for an entire day. A cold breeze brought on by gossip and rumors should not surprise us anymore, but it still can. Mondays we often start in a fog, but once that burns off the sun can be pretty bright when the preschoolers across the street show up to trick-or-treat in costume.
There are a lot of environmental factors that contribute to the weather in our area. One of the most important is my staff’s attitude each day, but more importantly is how senior moments are playing out for the residents of Garden Terrace. Your support of all we do here can make senior moments a little sunnier for our residents, is vitally important, and is so much appreciated!
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.