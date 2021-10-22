Wenatchee — Albert Lenny celebrated his 100th birthday during an open house celebration on Sept. 26.
Albert Lenny was born on Sept. 26, 1921, in Spokane. He relocated his family to Wenatchee in 1959 to work for Pangborn Memorial Airport as a flight service specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration.
He married his late wife Joanne Lenny on June 20, 1947.
They had one son, Tom Lenny of Wenatchee, and four grandchildren.
He married his late wife Dorothy Gill in September 1999 in Wenatchee.
He served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He was a radio operator on the Goodyear blimp in Los Angeles from 1956 to 1958. In 1979 he retired from Pangborn Memorial Airport. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Wenatchee.
