I have to admit I’m offended by superlatives. Sometimes. Always. Never. Every. Best. Most. Perhaps I’m jaded because my classmates in high school never nominated me to be “the most likely” to be anything. In my youth, it bothered me to hear such flimsily founded claims. Even though I resist the whole idea of superlatives relating to people, I find that I offend and say things like:,“You never pick up your…” or “You always forget to…”.

Even though I know that no one is ever always, the most, or never the all the time, it can seem true.



