As spring wraps up and we move into the long gardening days of summer, many of the insects that view our gardens as wondrous buffets are making their appearance. Fortunately, so are insects who view them as sumptuous meals. This article will look at a common garden insect pest — aphids — and two beneficial insects that help keep them under control, lady beetles and syrphid flies.
Aphids feed on many types of plants, from ornamental plants and vegetables to bulbs and trees. These small (1/16’ to 1/8”) soft-bodied insects damage plants either by sucking nutrients and moisture from them or secreting a toxin that causes deformation.
Aphids can be green, yellow, rose-colored, black or look powdery or woolly. They are usually found feeding on the tips of new shoots and the underside of leaves, stems and branches.
Wilting and yellowing of the leaves, as well as deformed and stunted new growth, are signs that your plant is infested with aphids. You may also see their “honeydew,” a sticky substance that ants love to harvest and that is food for black sooty mold fungi that, although not lethal, is unattractive.
Enter the heroes of this story: lady beetles (commonly known as ladybugs) and syrphid flies and their larvae.
Most of us easily recognize lady beetles with their classic round bodies and reddish-orange hard wing coverings with black spots. But few of us are aware of their larvae. Lady beetles lay their spindle-shaped yellowish eggs in clusters on or near infested plants, usually on the back side of leaves, on bark, or in plant litter. One female can lay up to 500 eggs that hatch in a week into alligator-shaped dark gray larvae with orange markings. Because hundreds of lady beetles can reproduce rapidly and one larva can eat hundreds of aphids as it develops, they are capable of controlling aphid infestations.
Less familiar are the syrphid or hover flies. Because they hover around flowers and have black and yellow abdominal bands, they are often misidentified as honeybees or wasps. Syrphid flies are an aphid’s worst nightmare as they target aphids, laying their white-gray eggs in and around aphid colonies. Resembling caterpillars in shape, they have a tapered legless opaque body and come in a number of colors and patterns, with most sporting a longitudinal yellow stripe on their backs.
Syrphid flies have three larval stages before metamorphosising into pupa and finally, an adult. One adult female can lay as many as 100 eggs during its lifetime. Syrphid fly larvae are efficient aphid predators, each one capable of consuming hundreds of aphids in a month. A sizeable population of syrphid flies in a garden can effectively control 70% to 100% of an aphid infestation.
When choosing plants for your garden, consider adding some that attract lady beetles and syrphid flies. Examples of flowers that attract ladybugs are a variety of herbs, marigolds, alyssum and yarrow. For syrphid flies, plant flowers such as alyssum, aster, daisies, herbs, marigolds, sunflowers and zinnias.
So the next time you are working in or wandering through your garden, keep your eyes out for your insect friends — the lady beetle and syrphid fly and their larvae.
