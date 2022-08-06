An invitation to paint rocks

Columnist Greg Asimakoupoulos says a rock with a red heart and the colors of the Ukrainian flag that someone left along a trail served as a sermon of sorts.

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

During the height of COVID, quarantined artists in my community found creative expression for their talent. They painted rocks and left them camouflaged on the nature trail where my wife and I walk several days a week. Happening upon them was like finding hidden Easter eggs. The messages and images on the brightly colored stones were uplifting. They reminded us to mask up and reach out to one another (all the while maintaining social distance).

A few months ago, I discovered a painted stone perched near a tree on our trail. At first glance it reminded me of a multi-colored oblong-shaped Rubik’s cube. But upon closer examination, I realized it was a rock with the colors of the Ukrainian flag and a red heart. The realization prompted a holy moment of introspection.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?