Wenatchee graduate Vivian Noyd wins prestigious award
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Vivian Noyd, a 2017 graduate of Wenatchee High School and current Texas Christian University student, recently earned first place in the Battle of Flowers Oratorical Contest in San Antonio.
Noyd won with her speech “Women’s News Makes the News: The Story of Vivian Castleberry.”
As a first-place winner, she will receive a $5,000 scholarship along with a $2,500 award for her university. She will present her speech in front of dignitaries in San Antonio in April 2022 at the 97th annual Battle of Flowers Festival.
The Battle of Flowers Oratorical Contest has been held annually since 1926 and is the oldest university and college-level competition in Texas.
— Cala Flamond, World staff