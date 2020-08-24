Winthrop
Winthrop library receives $25,000 pledge
Coldwell Banker Winthrop Realty recently announced a pledge of $25,000 to assist in building the new Winthrop Library.
The current library is only 1,141 square feet and was intended to be temporary over 12 years ago. ”Despite the small size however, the Winthrop library is among the busiest per capita of the 30 libraries in the North Central Regional Library (NCRL) system,” according to Friends of the Winthrop Public Library (FOWL).
The new library will accommodate more flexible groups with better access to technology, free programs and expanded collections.
— Cala Flamond, World staff