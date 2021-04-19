Manson
The Manson School District recently announced the 2021 Blue and White Excellence Award Winners.
Award recipients were high school teacher Sarah Wiggum, school nurse Michelle Rogge and Adelina Grageda, the parent involvement/post secondary coordinator.
Nominations were submitted by staff, students and community members.
Award winners will be officially recognized by the school board at the April 26 board meeting and the North Central Educational Service District. England Chiropractic donated $500 to each award winner for use in their professional work.
— Cala Flamond, World staff