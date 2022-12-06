The Quincy FFA Rangeland CDE Team recently competed in the Western National Rangeland CDE in Richfield, Utah. It competed among 21 other teams from Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Utah.
Quincy FFA member Levi Kukes earned the “Top Hand” award for being the National Champion high point Individual.
Members competed in five practicum areas, and are required to learn 76 different range plants.
Lake Chelan
Lake Chelan Rotary awards local members
The Lake Chelan Rotary Club is honoring three community members with the Honorary Paul Harris Fellowship award for going beyond just doing their job.
They are::
Vicki Downey, who offers free swimming ages 4 and older at the Manson Parks organization.
Dr. Bob Jankelson, a retired dentist and the owner of Tsillan Cellars, with a successful winery Jankelson, gives back to charities including Lake Chelan Fire Department Advisory Board, Senior Housing Project and The 911 Glass Rescue.
Ray Eickmeyer, a certified paramedic, led the way in COVID-19 pandemic interventions in Chelan, Okanogan and Grant counties.
East Wenatchee
Choir students are chosen to perform at conference
Eastmont High School seniors Lexine Forsyth and Haley Taylor were selected to perform in the All-Northwest Vocal Jazz Honor Choir in February 2023. Forsyth and Taylor were selected from 3000 students who auditioned.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone