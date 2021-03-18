WENATCHEE — It’s now official that the Apple Blossom Festival is coming back — but what’s a festival during the pandemic going to be like?
In some ways, it will be largely the same, says Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson.
Christoferson said she is working on a map of Memorial Park, where the food vendors, arts and crafts vendors and entertainment will be located. There will be fencing around the perimeter of the park with an entrance and exit, which is very different from past years.
The beer garden will be limited to 50% capacity. The grand parade will look much different. There will be no judging.
“It will be more of a North Central Washington parade celebration honoring last year’s royalty of any community that wants to come,” Christoferson said.
“We know there are certain guidelines with bands and schools. We’ll take a drumline. We’re just really excited for anyone who wants to be in the parade. We’ve invited daycares, elementary schools, preschools. Whoever wants to be in it, that’s who we want.”
There will be no youth parade, but nothing really has been canceled, she said, although some things have been modified. Instead of a big tent of art on youth day, it’s all virtual this year on the website and Facebook.
The festival, which normally takes place in late April and early May, is being held June 3-13 this year, dates chosen after conversations with health officials.
Christoferson said in their discussions with Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies about the 2021 event, the May dates would have been acceptable.
However, she said, “When we were talking about vaccinations and different phases, it was way more optimistic in June than it is in May. We just felt it would an awesome celebration to have it during graduation and the last week of school.”
The plan is to continue to work with the health district on the park plan, the beer garden plan, the parade plan, she said.
The festival planning is continuing as long as Chelan County stays in Phase 3. Going to Phase 4 would be fine, Christopher said, because all the safety measures would still be in place. A move back to Phase 2 would cancel the festival.
“But if we see that cases are rising, and we have a much more significant vaccine hesitancy than we are seeing, then most likely we will probably cancel,” Davies said. “The last thing we want to do is have a super-spreader event at the wrong time.”
Christoferson said people need to continue to be safe and mask up, so we can have the festival and other community events.
“What is great about us taking this week is people are rethinking graduation and people are rethinking the Classy Chassis Parade and rethinking runs and marathons. We’re hoping by us taking this leap that others will also start a new normal and start a new beginning,” she said.
Right now, she is contacting food vendors, arts and craft vendors and entertainers to make sure the new dates work for them. The majority of the food vendors have not worked for a year, she said.
“They are super excited to come to our festival in June. We’re one of their first appearances in a year,” she said. “It’s the same for our arts and crafts vendors. They’ve done some markets, but they haven’t really done a fair. They are very excited too. Really it’s just reconnecting with all these people that had committed to 2020 and making sure they want to be a part of 2021.”
It’s been tough getting everything lined up for the June dates, but Christoferson said it’s been “crazy and awesome.” She said the community is so supportive of Apple Blossom and so excited about doing something.
“I sent an email to Apple Valley Pumping, who does our Port-a-Potties. I said, FYI, we’re going to have a festival June 3-13, can you help us out? She emailed, ‘I’m so excited, I can’t wait,”’ Christoferson said. “I emailed back, I said, ‘I never thought confirming Port-a-Potties would make me cry.’ I’m so excited to do this.”