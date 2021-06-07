The Apple Blossom Festival's Art for Kidz contest drew 96 entries from many schools. Winners were announced Sunday on the Gesa Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park. The contest was sponsored by Costco.
To view the winning images and all other entries, visit appleblossom.org.
Here's the list of winners, including the school they attend:
JANE REYNOLDS BEST OF SHOW
Camden Peterson, 2-Dimensional Color (2nd-3rd grade division), Lewis & Clark Elementary
COMMITTEE'S CHOICE
Olivia Neves Johnson, 2-Dimensional Color (9th-12th grade division), River Academy
ROYALTY'S CHOICE
Eva Phillippi, 2-Dimensional Color (6th-8th grade division), Foothills Middle School
COSTCO'S CHOICE
Lucille Korzh, 2-Dimensional Mixed Media (6th-8th grade division), Sterling Intermediate
SEATTLE CHILDREN'S CHOICE
Whitney Clifton, 2 Dimensional Black & White (9th-12th grade division), Eastmont High School
KINDERGARTEN AND 1ST GRADE
First place, Jamie Young, Lewis & Clark Elementary; second place, Josephine Johnson, St Paul's Elementary; third place, Joel Casillas
2-DIMENSIONAL BLACK AND WHITE
2nd and 3rd grade: First place, Audrey Hendrickson,River Academy
4th and 5th grade: First place, Evelyn Saravia, Mission View Elementary; second place, Taryn Jones, Sunnyslope Elementary
6th through 8th grade: First place, Chloe Pobst, Icicle River Middle School, second place, Mary Elise Clifton, Valley Academy
9th through 12th grade: First place, Tyler Trim, Wenatchee High School; second place, Alaura Mahler, Wenatchee High School
2-DIMENSIONAL COLOR
2nd and 3rd grade: First place, Novah Russell, Valley Academy; second place, Renae Shugart, Valley Academy
4th and 5th grade: First place, Rileigh Kyhl, Clovis Point Intermediate School; second place, Alyena Adan, home school; third place, Anya Dilling, Washington Elementary
6th through 8th grade: First place, Kai Mueller, Foothills Middle School; second place, Danielle Peterson, Foothills Middle School; third place, Gemma Adan, home school
9th through 12th grade: First place, Molly Coonfield, Wenatchee High School; second place, Alaura Mahler, Wenatchee High School
3-DIMENSIONAL
4th and 5th grade: First place, Olivia Vanatta, Sunnyslope Elementary; second place, Elias Brownlee, Valley Academy
6th through 8th grade: First place, Lucille Korzh, Sterling Intermediate; second place, Lauren Bixby, Orchard Middle School
PHOTOGRAPHY
6th through 8th grade: First place, Cowen Shull, Foothills Middle School; second place, Avery May Houghton,Icicle River Middle School
2-DIMENSIONAL / 3-DIMENSIONAL MIXED MEDIA
2nd and 3rd grade: First place, Audrey Hendrickson, River Academy
6th through 8th grade: First place, Mary Elise Clifton, Valley Academy; second place, Elise Mannin, Valley Academy
9th through 12th grade: First place, Isabel Bentsen, Cascade High School; second place, Blake Trim, Wenatchee High School
2 DIMENSIONAL/3 DIMENSIONAL DIGITAL ART
6th through 8th grade: First place, Ellie Weber, Foothills Middle School