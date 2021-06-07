Art 4 Kidz: Best of Show winner

Camden Peterson's color drawing earned Best of Show in Apple Blossom Festival's Art 4 Kidz contest sponsored by Costco. Peterson is a second grader at Lewis & Clark Elementary.

The Apple Blossom Festival's Art for Kidz contest drew 96 entries from many schools. Winners were announced Sunday on the Gesa Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park. The contest was sponsored by Costco.

Here's the list of winners, including the school they attend:

JANE REYNOLDS BEST OF SHOW

Camden Peterson, 2-Dimensional Color (2nd-3rd grade division), Lewis & Clark Elementary

COMMITTEE'S CHOICE

Olivia Neves Johnson, 2-Dimensional Color (9th-12th grade division), River Academy

ROYALTY'S CHOICE

Eva Phillippi, 2-Dimensional Color (6th-8th grade division), Foothills Middle School

COSTCO'S CHOICE

Lucille Korzh, 2-Dimensional Mixed Media (6th-8th grade division), Sterling Intermediate

SEATTLE CHILDREN'S CHOICE

Whitney Clifton, 2 Dimensional Black & White (9th-12th grade division), Eastmont High School

KINDERGARTEN AND 1ST GRADE

First place, Jamie Young, Lewis & Clark Elementary; second place, Josephine Johnson, St Paul's Elementary; third place, Joel Casillas

2-DIMENSIONAL BLACK AND WHITE

2nd and 3rd grade: First place, Audrey Hendrickson,River Academy

4th and 5th grade: First place, Evelyn Saravia, Mission View Elementary; second place, Taryn Jones, Sunnyslope Elementary

6th through 8th grade: First place, Chloe Pobst, Icicle River Middle School, second place, Mary Elise Clifton, Valley Academy

9th through 12th grade: First place, Tyler Trim, Wenatchee High School; second place, Alaura Mahler, Wenatchee High School

2-DIMENSIONAL COLOR

2nd and 3rd grade: First place, Novah Russell, Valley Academy; second place, Renae Shugart, Valley Academy

4th and 5th grade: First place, Rileigh Kyhl, Clovis Point Intermediate School; second place, Alyena Adan, home school; third place, Anya Dilling, Washington Elementary

6th through 8th grade: First place, Kai Mueller, Foothills Middle School; second place, Danielle Peterson, Foothills Middle School; third place, Gemma Adan, home school

9th through 12th grade: First place, Molly Coonfield, Wenatchee High School; second place, Alaura Mahler, Wenatchee High School

3-DIMENSIONAL

4th and 5th grade: First place, Olivia Vanatta, Sunnyslope Elementary; second place, Elias Brownlee, Valley Academy

6th through 8th grade: First place, Lucille Korzh, Sterling Intermediate; second place, Lauren Bixby, Orchard Middle School

PHOTOGRAPHY

6th through 8th grade: First place, Cowen Shull, Foothills Middle School; second place, Avery May Houghton,Icicle River Middle School

2-DIMENSIONAL / 3-DIMENSIONAL MIXED MEDIA

2nd and 3rd grade: First place, Audrey Hendrickson, River Academy

6th through 8th grade: First place, Mary Elise Clifton, Valley Academy; second place, Elise Mannin, Valley Academy

9th through 12th grade: First place, Isabel Bentsen, Cascade High School; second place, Blake Trim, Wenatchee High School

2 DIMENSIONAL/3 DIMENSIONAL DIGITAL ART

6th through 8th grade: First place, Ellie Weber, Foothills Middle School

