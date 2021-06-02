The GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park will be a hoppin’ place during the Apple Blossom Festival’s 11-day run. Here’s the lineup:
Thursday
11:15 a.m.: Apple Blossom Royalty Welcome
11:30 a.m.: St. Joseph Catholic School Honor Choir
12:15 p.m.: St. Paul’s School Choir
1:30 p.m.: WHS Chamber Singers, VJ, Hytones and #4 Tune Hunters
2 p.m.: WHS Chamber Orchestra
3 p.m.: Mariachi Azul, Mariachi Azteca, Mariachi Huenachi
6 p.m.: Desmadre Musical
Friday
12 p.m.: Junior Panther Pep Band – Wenatchee School District combined middle schools
1:30 p.m.: TBA
4 p.m.: Mike Bills – Rock, Reggae, Country, Funk and Blues
6 p.m.: Palmer Anthony – Country Rock
8 p.m.: Knockdowns – 1970s to current
Saturday
12 p.m.: Violet Sterling – Easy listening, classic light rock
2 p.m.: TBA
4 p.m.: Kevin Jones Band – Blues, Rock, Folk
6 p.m.: Gavin McLaughlin – Acoustic/Folk Country, Rock and Reggae
8 p.m.: The PreFunc – Classic Covers
Sunday
11 a.m.: Dance Creations
12:30 p.m.: Stage Kids
1:30 p.m.: Art 4 Kidz Awards
2:30 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio – Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop
4:30 p.m.: Wenatchee Big Band – Big Band Jazz and Swing
6:30 p.m.: Rook-Land Bridge – Country, Rock, Pop
Monday
4 p.m.: Rule 62 – Classic Rock and Originals
6 p.m.: Michael Carlos Band – Original Rock, Latin Rock
Tuesday
12 p.m.: Eastmont High School Music Department
4 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio – Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop
6 p.m.: Devil’s Gulch & The Missionaries – Americana, Groove, Rock
June 9
12 p.m.: Eastmont Jr. High Band
1 p.m.: Eastmont Jr. High Choir
5:30 p.m.: TBA
7 p.m.: Rece Jay Band – Americana, Blues, Funk, Rock, R&B
June 10
12 p.m.: The Skiffs – Outlaw Country Rock
1:30 p.m.: Paul Graves – Americana, Classic Rock, Folk
4 p.m.: Older & Wiser – Acoustic Originals and Classics
6 p.m.: Lance Tigner with Easy Street Men’s Choir – Acoustic Guitar and Vocals
7:30 p.m.: Fred Bauer Band – New and Classic Rock
June 11
12 p.m.: Flatt Nasty – Groove, Adult Contemporary
2 p.m.: Gavin McLaughlin – Acoustic/Folk Country, Rock and Reggae
4 p.m.: Slingshot – Hard Rock
6 p.m.: Loose Change – Classic Rock
8 p.m.: Junk Belly – Rockin’ Blues/Southern Fried Soul
June 12
11 p.m.: Musikkapelle Leavenworth — Traditional Bavarian Polkas, Marches, Waltzes
3 p.m.: Analog Jack – Original Rock/Roots
5 p.m.: Nate Weakley Project – Acoustic/Electric Classic and Modern Rock
6:30 p.m.: Bosaya – Americana, Alternative, Modern
8:30 p.m.: Stompin’ Ground – Country Classic Rock
June 13
12 p.m.: An Daire Academy of Irish Dance – Folk