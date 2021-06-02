The GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park will be a hoppin’ place during the Apple Blossom Festival’s 11-day run. Here’s the lineup:

Thursday

11:15 a.m.: Apple Blossom Royalty Welcome

11:30 a.m.: St. Joseph Catholic School Honor Choir

12:15 p.m.: St. Paul’s School Choir

1:30 p.m.: WHS Chamber Singers, VJ, Hytones and #4 Tune Hunters

2 p.m.: WHS Chamber Orchestra

3 p.m.: Mariachi Azul, Mariachi Azteca, Mariachi Huenachi

6 p.m.: Desmadre Musical

Friday

12 p.m.: Junior Panther Pep Band – Wenatchee School District combined middle schools

1:30 p.m.: TBA

4 p.m.: Mike Bills – Rock, Reggae, Country, Funk and Blues

6 p.m.: Palmer Anthony – Country Rock

8 p.m.: Knockdowns – 1970s to current

Saturday

12 p.m.: Violet Sterling – Easy listening, classic light rock

2 p.m.: TBA

4 p.m.: Kevin Jones Band – Blues, Rock, Folk

6 p.m.: Gavin McLaughlin – Acoustic/Folk Country, Rock and Reggae

8 p.m.: The PreFunc – Classic Covers

Sunday

11 a.m.: Dance Creations

12:30 p.m.: Stage Kids

1:30 p.m.: Art 4 Kidz Awards

2:30 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio – Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop

4:30 p.m.: Wenatchee Big Band – Big Band Jazz and Swing

6:30 p.m.: Rook-Land Bridge – Country, Rock, Pop

Monday

4 p.m.: Rule 62 – Classic Rock and Originals

6 p.m.: Michael Carlos Band – Original Rock, Latin Rock

Tuesday

12 p.m.: Eastmont High School Music Department

4 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio – Jazz, Tap, Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop

6 p.m.: Devil’s Gulch & The Missionaries – Americana, Groove, Rock

June 9

12 p.m.: Eastmont Jr. High Band

1 p.m.: Eastmont Jr. High Choir

5:30 p.m.: TBA

7 p.m.: Rece Jay Band – Americana, Blues, Funk, Rock, R&B

June 10

12 p.m.: The Skiffs – Outlaw Country Rock

1:30 p.m.: Paul Graves – Americana, Classic Rock, Folk

4 p.m.: Older & Wiser – Acoustic Originals and Classics

6 p.m.: Lance Tigner with Easy Street Men’s Choir – Acoustic Guitar and Vocals

7:30 p.m.: Fred Bauer Band – New and Classic Rock

June 11

12 p.m.: Flatt Nasty – Groove, Adult Contemporary

2 p.m.: Gavin McLaughlin – Acoustic/Folk Country, Rock and Reggae

4 p.m.: Slingshot – Hard Rock

6 p.m.: Loose Change – Classic Rock

8 p.m.: Junk Belly – Rockin’ Blues/Southern Fried Soul

June 12

11 p.m.: Musikkapelle Leavenworth — Traditional Bavarian Polkas, Marches, Waltzes

3 p.m.: Analog Jack – Original Rock/Roots

5 p.m.: Nate Weakley Project – Acoustic/Electric Classic and Modern Rock

6:30 p.m.: Bosaya – Americana, Alternative, Modern

8:30 p.m.: Stompin’ Ground – Country Classic Rock

June 13

12 p.m.: An Daire Academy of Irish Dance – Folk

