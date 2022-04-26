Pack your lawn chair with the cup holder or maybe just a simple picnic blanket and head down to Memorial Park for some free jams during the Apple Blossom Festival. The GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage will be hoppin' throughout the 11-day festival. Here's the lineup:
April 28:
Noon: Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Welcome
12:10 p.m.: Chief For A Day
1 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Children’s Choir
1:30 p.m.: St. Paul’s School Choir
4 p.m.: Pioneer MS Folklorico
4:20 p.m.: Foothills Mariachi
4:40 p.m.: Orchard Mariachi
5 p.m.: Pioneer Mariachi
5:20 p.m.: Mariachi Azul
5:45 p.m.: Mariachi Azteca
6:10 p.m.: Mariachi Huenachi
7 p.m.: Desmadre Musical Band
April 29
Noon: Troy Lindsay
2 p.m.: Pinnacles Prep Music & Dance
4 p.m.: Mike Bills
6 p.m.: Nate Weakley Project
8 p.m.: Artemidorus
April 30
12:30 p.m.: Wenatchee Big Band
2:30 p.m.: Whisky Trail
4:30 p.m.: Kevin Jones Band
6 p.m.: Aaron Crawford
8 p.m.: Stompin’ Ground
May 1
11 a.m.: Dance Creations
12:30 p.m.: Violet Sterling
1:30 p.m.: Art 4 Kidz Awards and Funnel Cake Eating Contest
2:30 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio
4 p.m.: 2023 Follies promotion
4:10 p.m.: Gladsong
6 p.m.: Saddle Rockers
May 2
11:30 a.m.: Orchard Middle School Band
Noon: Pioneer Middle School Band
12:30 p.m.: Foothills Middle School Jazz Band
4 p.m.: Imagery Dance
5:30 p.m.: Older and Wiser
May 3
Noon: Eastmont High School Jazz Band
12:30 p.m.: Eastmont High School Mariachi
1:30 p.m.: Eastmont High School Choir
4 p.m.: Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers"
6 p.m.: Michael Carlos Band
May 4
Noon: Eastmont Junior High Band
1 p.m.: Eastmont Junior High Choir
4 p.m.: Eastmont Bonga Marimba
5:30 p.m.: Fred Bauer Band
7:30 p.m.: Slingshot
May 5
Noon: Wenatchee High School Choirs
1 p.m.: Billy Allyn
4 p.m.: Lance Tigner and the Easy Street Men’s Choir
