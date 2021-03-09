WENATCHEE — This month, the Arbor Day Foundation recognized Wenatchee Valley College as a Tree Campus Higher Education college for the second year in a row. Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation, honors colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees, effective campus forest management and engaging students and staff in conservation goals.
WVC achieved the title by meeting Tree Campus Higher Education’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, adhering to and reporting on tree care management, dedicating annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project.
This year, WVC’s service-learning project will focus on student leadership and education. Students can attend multiple events to learn more about sustainability, native planting and more.
• March 15, 22 and 29: The Cascadia Conservation District is offering free native plant workshops at 7 p.m. on Mondays. Workshops cover selection, planting and care of native plants, noxious weed prevention and firewise planting. Learn more and register at cascadiacd.org.
• April 19-20: WVC is hosting a free, two-day youth leadership training workshop in sustainable development. It will feature speakers from UNICEF, as well as sustainability non-profit leaders from around the region. Students can earn a certificate for completing the sustainability training. Register for this event at wvc.edu/Sustainability.
• April 22: For this year’s Earth Day Celebration, WVC is hosting sustainability-focused writers Ross Gay and Scott Russell Sanders for a poetry reading and conversation with WVC’s Sustainability Committee. Register for this event at wvc.edu/Sustainability.
To learn more and register for these events, visit the “Events” page at wvc.edu/Sustainability.
There are 403 campuses across the United States that have earned Tree Campus Higher Education status. Learn more about Tree Campus Higher Education at arborday.org.
Holly Thorpe is a writer/editor for Wenatchee Valley College’s community relations department.