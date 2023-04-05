The annual Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Association’s celebration is April 22, with trees and shrubs available at four area sites.
Distribution is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee and from 9 a.m. to noon at East Wenatchee City Hall, Entiat City Hall and Martin’s Market Place in Cashmere.
There is a suggested donation of $3 per tree or shrub. Please bring your own bags.
There are a variety of factors to consider when deciding whether a tree or a shrub — or neither — is perfect for that spot on your property.
Remember, tall trees interfere with utility lines. Topping or pruning a tree to make it fit into a restricted place just creates an ugly, unhealthy tree. Rather than topping a tree, plan ahead and know its mature height and width prior to planting.
Another consideration for appropriate tree planting is the impact of the mature tree not just on your yard, but on your neighbors’ yards. A mature tree’s roots can stretch 1 ½ times the tree’s height. Trees also will block your neighbor’s views or the sunshine in their yard. Think neighborly when choosing a tree.
The Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Association’s celebration committee selects moderate-sized trees and has moved toward larger numbers of beautiful, flowering large shrubs. This year’s choices are particularly notable because they are unusual and will add variety to the region’s landscape. As always, the committee’s selections are cold and heat appropriate for this region.
A WSU Chelan and Douglas County Master Gardener column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Bonnie Orr is one of five columnists featured. To learn more, visit bit.ly/MGchelandouglas or call (509) 667-6540.
