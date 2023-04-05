In the Garden | Arbor Day tree and shrub distribution is April 13 (copy)

Kathy Rasmussen shows red flowering currant bushes that she got to her grandson William Campbell, 2, during a previous Arbor Day distribution in Wenatchee.

 World file photo

The annual Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Association’s celebration is April 22, with trees and shrubs available at four area sites.

Distribution is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee and from 9 a.m. to noon at East Wenatchee City Hall, Entiat City Hall and Martin’s Market Place in Cashmere.



