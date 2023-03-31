Navigating the health care system in this country is all too often a frustrating experience. The insurance-dominated system is rich in tools to improve our lives while at the same time a mind-numbing labyrinth of rules, regulations and conflicting roles that leave patients and families feeling helpless and hopeless.

As patients, we need effective tools and training to better advocate for ourselves and our loved ones. It’s up to us to advocate for our health care journey and also take charge of our own health through our actions.

TGC SCREENSHOTS

Screenshot of the Take Good Care app
220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods

Publisher emeritus, The Wenatchee World


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?