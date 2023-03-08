If you’d like to experience the power of community in a small town like Leavenworth, I recommend spending an afternoon with the students, teachers and volunteers who participate in Cascade School District’s after-school ski and snowboard program.

The exuberance of the kids who are learning new skills and the fist bumps that volunteers and teachers liberally exchange with the students create the sort of joyful, playful atmosphere that kids and adults need these days.

210112-newslocal-movingcarpet 1.JPG


Skiers and snowboarders use the "magic carpet" lift at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club Ski Hill location. 
Hargrove and Gaze

Ava Hargrove, left, and Maggie Gaze get ready to hit the slopes
220305-newslocal-WoodsRufus 01.jpg

Rufus Woods

Publisher emeritus, The Wenatchee World


