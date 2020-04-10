Wenatchee
Grace City to hold online Easter services
Grace City Church has planned two live online services for Easter. The first will be held today, Good Friday, at 7 p.m. The second will be an Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Streams will be available on facebook.com/GraceCityChurchWenatchee, as well as gracecitychurch.com and youtube.com/GraceCovenantMedia.
For more information, visit the church’s website.
Okanogan
Christians in Action to broadcast Easter ‘Sonrise’
An interdenominational Easter “Sonrise” service coordinated by the Okanogan Christians in Action will be held from 6:30 to 7 a.m. Sunday and broadcast by KOMW and livestreamed on the Okanogan Christians In Action facebook page.
Will Keller of New Life CHurch will give the opening devotional prayer, Jim Freese of Omak Community Presbyterian Church will lead hymn singing, Jayne Bowes of Okanogan Our Savior Lutheran Church will sing a solo, and Rev. Chris Warren, retired pastor of Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Okanogan, will bring the message, “I’ve Seen Him” based on John 20:29-31.
For more information, call 422-4660 or visit facebook.com/okchristiansinaction/.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
