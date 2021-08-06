The Craguns will be returning to Mid-Valley Baptist Church, 8345 Stine Hill Road, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The dynamic gospel group features husband and wife Jordan and Elena Cragun and Jordan’s father Ray Cragun, and Jordan’s sister Savannah Cragun.
The group released their first album in 2013 and have performed at many venues including The National Quartet Convention (Main Stage), The Blue Gate Theater, Silver Dollar City and more.
Omak
Gospel Stage returns to the Omak Stampede
The Gospel Stage returns to the Omak Stampede Rodeo lineup Aug. 12-15 at the Omak Eastside Park grounds. The music starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s performers include the Girls Chorus from Omak Community Presbyterian Church. Chester LaFountaine and Joe Booth, Caleb Knowlton and River Worship Band are lined up for Friday. On Saturday, Bull Moose Club Band performs, with Ron Haworth, Scott and Stephen Milliron. The Sunday Western Church Service is 8:30-9:45 a.m., which includes a free continental breakfast, the Bull Moose Club Band and more.
The free event presents various music styles and denominational backgrounds and all ages of musicians.
Music and testimonies will happen on stage and free ice water, coffee and light snacks will be available.
For information or to participate contact Kathleen Christensen at (509) 422-4660
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run regularly on the Family, Faith page. Email flamond@wenatcheeworld.com to submit an item.
