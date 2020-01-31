East Wenatchee
Church offers divorce recovery course
Eastmont Community Church is offering a 10-week divorce recovery course beginning at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church, 783 4th St N.E. #4976.
The course is for those going through a divorce or a broken relationship. Topics covered will include loss, grief, depression, anger and forgiveness. Emotional support groups will be formed to assist the healing process.
Course fee is $35. For more information, contact Herb Barnett at 421-3244.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
