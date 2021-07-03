Wenatchee
Lincoln Park Baptist church welcomes new pastor Daniel Pierce
Lincoln Park Baptist Church invites the community to welcome pastor Daniel Pierce of Salem, Virginia, and join his first service at 10 a.m. July 11 at the church, 286 Crawford Ave, Wenatchee.
Pierce earned his Bachelor of biblical studies with a double emphasis in pastoral ministry and youth ministry from Ambassador Baptist College in Lattimore, North Carolina. He has been the assistant pastor at Beacon Baptist Church in Salem since 2019.
The church is looking forward to his leadership as they seek to rebuild the church body and they invite the community to give Pierce a warm welcome.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
