East Wenatchee
Faith Lutheran to hold Holy Week services
Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., will be holding several Holy Week services leading up to Easter.
- Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday services
- Thursday, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday services
- Friday, 7 p.m. Good Friday services
- April 3, 8 p.m. Saturday Easter Vigil
- April 4, 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday services. There will be no Easter egg hunt or breakfast.
The church will adhere to state guidelines, with masks and social distancing required.
For information, contact office@faithlutheranwen.com or call 884-7623
— Cala Flamond, World staff