East Wenatchee

Faith Lutheran to hold Holy Week services

Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., will be holding several Holy Week services leading up to Easter.

  • Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday services
  • Thursday, 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday services
  • Friday, 7 p.m. Good Friday services
  • April 3, 8 p.m. Saturday Easter Vigil
  • April 4, 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday services. There will be no Easter egg hunt or breakfast.

The church will adhere to state guidelines, with masks and social distancing required.

For information, contact office@faithlutheranwen.com or call 884-7623

— Cala Flamond, World staff

