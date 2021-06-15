WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Festival wrapped up its 11-day run on Sunday, including the Memorial Park Food Fair and the three-day Arts & Crafts Fair.
Arts & Crafts Fair booths award winners
Best of Show: Tundra Designs Jewelry, handmade jewelry made of foraged natural elements and resin
Second place: The Green Gypsy, handmade jewelry made from recycled metals
Third place: Shoalwater Pottery, everyday usable artifacts
Royalty Choice Award: Suno Henna, henna-inspired painted home goods
Food Fair vendor winners
Best of Show: Smokenhagen from Moses Lake
Best Cleanliness/Overall Appearance: You Found Us from Everson
Best Customer Service: Shiskaberrys from Monroe
Best Food Main Dish: Marsalees from Spangle
Best Value: Cakes For College from Wenatchee
Community Choice Award: Kaleenka’s from Duvall
Darci Christoferson is administrator of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.