WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Festival wrapped up its 11-day run on Sunday, including the Memorial Park Food Fair and the three-day Arts & Crafts Fair.

Arts & Crafts Fair booths award winners

Best of Show: Tundra Designs Jewelry, handmade jewelry made of foraged natural elements and resin

Second place: The Green Gypsy, handmade jewelry made from recycled metals

Third place: Shoalwater Pottery, everyday usable artifacts

Royalty Choice Award: Suno Henna, henna-inspired painted home goods

Food Fair vendor winners

Best of Show: Smokenhagen from Moses Lake

Best Cleanliness/Overall Appearance: You Found Us from Everson

Best Customer Service: Shiskaberrys from Monroe

Best Food Main Dish: Marsalees from Spangle

Best Value: Cakes For College from Wenatchee

Community Choice Award: Kaleenka’s from Duvall

Darci Christoferson is administrator of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.

