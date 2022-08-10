August and tomato tasting collide at Community Education Garden

Tomato tasters on one side get to judge their favorites while Master Gardener slicers put out tasty tomato bites on the other side of the table. This photo was taken during a Tomato Gala a few years ago.

 Provided photo/Mary Fran McClure

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Fingers crossed, tomatoes will be in abundance for our free 12th annual Tomato Gala on Saturday, Aug. 20. Come taste a huge variety of tomatoes from 10 a.m. to noon that day at the WSU/Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners’ Community Education Garden on the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee.

We’ve become flexible coping with August’s whims. In 2019, it was smoke problems from wildfires. In 2020, COVID shut us down and we shared a video. Last year’s hot spring was a challenge because hot weather and tomato fruit set aren’t very compatible, although we persevered. This year, we’re confident (or hopeful) we can cope with most anything thrown at us!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?