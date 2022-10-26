Fall is one of the best times to enhance your landscape with trees and shrubs. The temperatures are cooler, so plants can put more energy into creating roots.

When you place a tree or a shrub, consider root competition. It is a myth that trees have deep roots. Young seedlings send out a tap root for anchorage. But as the tree grows, the feeder roots spread out laterally. The roots of most trees and shrubs live in the top 12 inches of the soil.



