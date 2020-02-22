WENATCHEE — Learn life-saving information during Wenatchee River Institute’s (WRI) Science on Tap! from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave.
Matt Primomo, avalanche specialist for Northwest Avalanche Center, will talk about this season’s snowpack, weather and avalanche events, exploring the correlation between avalanche cycles and atmospheric rivers.
Whether you backcountry ski, snowboard, snowshoe, snowmobile, winter camp or just like to get out on the snow, avalanche education and snow science is for you. During this Science on Tap! presentation, you will learn from one of the best about how more than mere luck will keep you safer in the backcountry. Primomo, a Leavenworth resident, writes the avalanche advisories for the east central, east north and Stevens Pass zones.
“The weather patterns and how they interact with the mountains can be super complex. The mountains themselves take up such a large amount of area and it’s so diverse," he said. "It’s been wild to track and think about snowpack in a spatial sense from the Pacific Crest all the way to the Columbia River.”
This is a free event with $1 raffle tickets for WRI and Badger Mountain Brewing prizes to raise funds for WRI youth and adult programs.
For more information, call Rachel Bishop at 548-0181, Ext. 5 or email her at rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Event link and registration can be found at wwrld.us/2v78i2z.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute, a Leavenworth-based nonprofit that connects people, communities and the natural world.