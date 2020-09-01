WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of NCW is partnering with school districts in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties to host an online fundraising campaign called “Back to Basics” to support students and families who are struggling as they navigate remote schooling during the pandemic.
The campaign is underway and will continue through the end of September.
“When schools had to close in the spring due to COVID, we learned that many students and their families were struggling with a wide variety of needs” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “Some students had to care for their younger siblings while their parents worked and couldn’t even think about online school; other students had parents lose jobs and couldn’t put food on the table. We knew we had to step in and help these families with basic needs to get them through the school year and help those kids continue to learn.”
The Community Foundation has kick-started the campaign with $55,000 that will be allocated to each district based on the number of low-income students served.
Donations from the public will be accepted throughout September at cfncw.org/backtobasics, and 100% will go to the school district(s) of choice. School counselors, teachers, and family advocates will help identify students in need and work with their districts to distribute the funds directly to families for food, clothing, personal hygiene, sanitary products and other basic needs.
“If these students and families don’t have to worry about basics, they can put more energy toward adapting to this new online learning environment” said Stipe. “If the community comes together, we can help our neighbors get through this hard time. A little bit goes a long way if we all give what we can.”
For more information and to donate, visit cfncw.org/backtobasics. Check donations can be mailed to: CFNCW, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. The foundation manages $85 million in assets through 500-plus individual funds and has awarded more than $35 million in grants and scholarships.