WENATCHEE — Remember when you were in elementary school how important new clothes were on your first day of school? New clothes became a symbol of confidence. Sadly, many children living in our valley will not be able to have new clothes for the coming school year. These children are every bit as worthy to merit a new set of clothes but can’t get them without a little help.
Serve Wenatchee Valley’s Clothes for the Classroom is partnering again this year with Columbia Valley Community Health’s (CVCH) Back to School Health Fair. Together, we will provide free clothes and backpacks filled with school supplies for up to 1,000 area students this August.
The shared event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in a fair-like atmosphere that we have not been able to do for the past two years. In addition to the clothes and backpacks filled with school supplies, there will be other fun activities and many vendors offering resources and giveaways.
“Clothes for the Classroom helps give kids a sense of confidence and pride as they go back to school in the fall,” said Mikael Gavin, Serve Wenatchee board member and Clothes for the Classroom event coordinator. “It’s one of my favorite events on the Serve Wenatchee calendar. We are excited to get to hang out with kids again this year knowing that we are a part of giving families a boost that results in great joy.”
Staff and volunteers with Serve Wenatchee Valley are pre-registering families who live in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts for specific time slots on the day of the event. Parents and guardians can call (509) 663-4673.
Pre-registration started July 5 and will continue until July 28 or until registration is full. Another option is to visit the Serve Wenatchee website, click on the Clothes for the Classroom link to access the online registration, donation and volunteer links.
All the clothes are new, and will be purchased from local stores. The event needs about 80 volunteers to set up the week before and help on event day.
Parents and guardians in need of this resource can register children from July 5-28 or until registration is full, by calling Serve Wenatchee Valley, (509) 663-4673. Or register online via our webpage and link to the Clothes for the Classroom page.
Donations are welcome. The public can provide a box of clothes for children K-8 for only $25 per child. Visit servewenatchee.org and look for Clothes for the Classroom link to make this possible.
To volunteer, visit servewenatchee.org and click on the Clothes for the Classroom link.
Thom Nees is the executive director for Serve Wenatchee Valley. He can be reached at thom@servewenatchee.org.