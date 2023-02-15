Fruit

Applying dormant or delayed dormant sprays means that you can avoid the disappointment of misshapen, scarred and premature rotting home-grown fruit.

 Provided photo/Bonnie Orr

What a wonderful, snowy winter. It sometimes looks like the plants are tucked in and protected from the cold. They are dormant. So are all the diseases and insects that prey on the fruit trees.

It is a bit early to apply dormant sprays, but it is not too early to plan. The WSU Chelan County Master Gardeners can provide the information you need; you can email the program at chelanmastergardeners@gmail.com.



