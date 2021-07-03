Confluence Health

Cristina Rodriguez and Jose Ramon Sanchez Mendoza, Wenatchee: Daughter, Jalitze, June 4

Stephanie and Tanner Allphin, Wenatchee: Daughter, Leighton Beau, June 5

Kristina and Wade Gebbers, Wenatchee: Son, Owen Daniel, June 9

Amanda and Ryan Higgins, Malaga: Son, Ryker Robert, June 9

Katherine and JR Turner, Leavenworth: Son, Raylan Jay, June 11

Nikki Marra and Ryan Jeffries, Wenatchee: Son, Trenton Atticus, June 13

Katherine and James Gallaher, Wenatchee: Son, Leon James, June 13

Stephanie Longstrom and David Rieve, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Ella-Rae Sequoia, June 14

Alejandra Cruz and Alejandro Negrete Barragan, Wenatchee: Son, Joaquin, June 14

Madison and Justin Bartel, Wenatchee: Son, Parker James, June 15

Makena Ackerman and Josh Schwint, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Isla Victoria, June 15

Rachel and Rollin Smith, Cashmere: Daughter, Raeya, June 16

— Cala Flamond, World staff

