Confluence Health
Cristina Rodriguez and Jose Ramon Sanchez Mendoza, Wenatchee: Daughter, Jalitze, June 4
Stephanie and Tanner Allphin, Wenatchee: Daughter, Leighton Beau, June 5
Kristina and Wade Gebbers, Wenatchee: Son, Owen Daniel, June 9
Amanda and Ryan Higgins, Malaga: Son, Ryker Robert, June 9
Katherine and JR Turner, Leavenworth: Son, Raylan Jay, June 11
Nikki Marra and Ryan Jeffries, Wenatchee: Son, Trenton Atticus, June 13
Katherine and James Gallaher, Wenatchee: Son, Leon James, June 13
Stephanie Longstrom and David Rieve, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Ella-Rae Sequoia, June 14
Alejandra Cruz and Alejandro Negrete Barragan, Wenatchee: Son, Joaquin, June 14
Madison and Justin Bartel, Wenatchee: Son, Parker James, June 15
Makena Ackerman and Josh Schwint, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Isla Victoria, June 15
Rachel and Rollin Smith, Cashmere: Daughter, Raeya, June 16
— Cala Flamond, World staff