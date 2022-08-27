Confluence Health
Alea and Hunter Clark, Wenatchee: Son, David Lee, Aug. 4
Elizabeth and Mitchell Reiman, Wenatchee: Son, Landon Scott, Aug. 4
Elizabeth and Mitchell Reiman, Wenatchee: Son, Landon Scott, Aug. 4
Crystal Arellano and Ramiro Rebollar, Bridgeport: Son, Román Emilió, Aug. 4
Stacy and Kyle Barnhardt, Wenatchee: Son, Byron Dean, Aug. 5
Brittany and Fidel Hacho, East Wenatchee: Son, Lucas James, Aug. 5
Monica Estrada and Mauro Zamudio, Wenatchee: Son, Mauro Antonio, Aug. 5
Alissa and Thomas Leake, Leavenworth: Son, Hunter Thomas, Aug. 5
Brendali and Armando Vargas, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Eliana, Aug. 8
Jessica Zimmerman and Travis King, Odessa: Son, Shane Albert, Aug. 8
Chynna Dichey and Wade DeTillian, Wenatchee: Son, Talon Wade, Aug. 9
Cirenia Pantaleon and Rafael Garcia, Wenatchee: Daughter, Izabella Grace, Aug. 9
Jennifer and Cody Payne, East Wenatchee: Son, Barrett James, Aug. 9
Amanda Bogle and Charlie Brown, Quincy: Daughter, Leia Faye, Aug. 10
Shawnee and Dallas Gibson, Entiat: Son, Coy Robert, Aug. 11
Mayra Salgado and Miguel Medina, Wenatchee: Daughter, Camila, Aug. 11
Isabella Renteria and Ulysses Cabrera, East Wenatchee: Son, Mathelu A., Aug. 13
Dyanna Flores and Dillon Bair, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Haizel, Aug. 13
Hilary Mason and Evan Bevier, Malott: Daughter, Hallie Mae, Aug. 13
Shianne and Bradly Parker, East Wenatchee: Son, John A., Aug. 13
Crystal Hidalgo and Ulises Cuin, Quincy: Xander, Aug. 14
Karen Ennis and Matthew Putnam, Wenatchee: Noah Thomas, Aug. 14
Julissa Flores and Rafael Betancourt, Wenatchee: Daughter, Leilani A., Aug. 15
Ciara and Blake VanDyke, Quincy: Son, Bryce Alan, Aug. 16
Jocelyn and Jesus Mendoza, East Wenatchee: Son, Abraham, Aug. 16
Miranda and Jordon Willmorth, Royal City: Daughter, Athena, Aug. 16
Yasmin Arredondo Avila and Christian Lara, Wenatchee: Son, Miguel, Aug. 16
Karen Arevalo, Wenatchee: Daughter, Jaylah Leilani, Aug. 17
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
