Freedom and Cameron Harris, Wenatchee: Daughter, Liberty Mila, Feb. 25
Lisbeth Romero and Gustavo Mago-Guzman, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Zoe Aria, Feb. 28
Bethanie Worley and Josh Childress, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Aubree Mae, Feb. 28
Libby and Dylan Fechner, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Amelia Rae, March 1
Kelsey VanDyke and Chase Melton, Wenatchee: Daughter, Aspen Harper, March 2
Orrie and Ryann Brighton, East Wenatchee: Son, Owen Jasper, March 3
Cynthia Anaya and Fernando Oseguera, Wenatchee: Son, Roy Oseguera, March 3
Heather and Clinton Hepper, Wenatchee: Son, Kohen Hayes, March 4
Kindra and Brandon Cobos, East Wenatchee: Son, Easton Cole, March 6
Sadie and Evan Thune, Wenatchee: Daughter, Amelia Rae, March 6
Kele and Matthew Phillips, Wenatchee: Son, Adam Curtis, March 7
Robin McClellan, Wenatchee: Son, Khai Starr, March 7
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
If you have welcomed a new infant member to your family, let us know! Send your announcement to Jenni Rodas at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511 or email to rodas@wenatcheeworld.com. Questions? Call Rodas at (509) 293-4232.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone