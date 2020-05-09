Central Washington Hospital
Elisabeth Calvillo and Carlos Nares, East Wenatchee: Son, Reynaldo Emmanuel, April 1
Amy and Roman Renderfrance, East Wenatchee: Son, Bennett Webley, April 2
Maria and Sergio Vega, Cashmere: Daughter, Gabriela Guadalupe, April 3
Kylee Vira and Adam Burnett, East Wenatchee: Son, Owen Ray, April 3
Dian and Cole Forney, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Madilyn Rae, April 4
Karina Mendez and Robert Knowlton, Rock Island: Son, Robert Bohdan, April 4
Krysta and Bobby Seevers, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Leah Jade, April 5
Marie and Cameron Garcia, Wenatchee: Twin daughters, Koryah Michelle and Amiryah Lorena, April 6
Aimee and Jacob McGraw, Wenatchee: Daughter, Sterling Faith, April 6
Kevin and Christina Countryman, Wenatchee: Son, Bradley Neal, April 7
Danielle and Jacob Vath, Cashmere: Son, Alden Eliyah, April 7
Valicia Valiani and Theodore Bakkei, Quincy: Son, Theodore, April 8
Mei-lan and Braden Young, East Wenatchee: Son, Landon Daniel, April 8
Maddy and Jose Guardado-Chavez, Quincy: Son, Ezekiel Fidel, April 8
Cincerae and Daniel Tennis, Quincy: Daughter, Brynlee Dawn, April 10
Cassandra Ball and Jonathan Hendricks, Wenatchee: Son, Rowan James, April 11
Haley Spears and Brian Hauff, East Wenatchee: Daughter, Emma Lynn, April 11
Teresa Nila and German Martinez, Wenatchee: Daughter, Melanie Adilene, April 13
Monique Whitewater, Wenatchee: Daughter, Monroe Laverne, April 13
Victoria and Jay Gates, Quincy: Daughter, Anneliese Renee, April 14
Alisha and Lupe Martinez , East Wenatchee: Daughter, Ariella Elizabeth Ann, April 14
Vanessa and Tyler McGrew, Wenatchee: Son, Kane Austin, April 15
Jillian and Nicholas Loebsack, Waterville: Son, Hunter Allan, April 15
— Cala Flamond, World staff