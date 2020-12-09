Cutting down 36 arborvitaes with a chain saw, installing an irrigation system, creating a subtle Japanese-type landscape — all these gardening projects seem quite typical, unless you’re blind.
For Ted Howard of Wenatchee, they are pretty straightforward, even being blind. Just takes him a lot more time and patience.
“Because I was privileged to have eyesight until 2001, I can visualize how to do things,” explains the 84 year old. Wenatchee native. Add to that he’s always been a handyman — knew how to glue PVC pipe, install wiring, able to fix most everything.
Another major part of his can-do attitude is his determination to never dwell on the ‘what ifs’ of life.
Howard and his partner Carol Reider bought their home in Heritage Haven three years ago and, except for the flower beds he made her, landscaping the small lot is his project.
Everything gets done slower when he’s out working in the yard, because he has to feel where each item is, and keep everything in mind. He once told me it takes him 10 times longer to get anything done.
Two tools help him in various ways outdoors. One is a 40-inch long cane he made of PVC pipe that he uses to reach out and feel where things are. He also uses it for rough measurements, and he says he can bang it up or get it dirty without concern. He doesn’t use a cane except for landscaping projects.
His other handy tool is a carpenter’s ruler, a compact and bendable measure. “I know each section is exactly six inches long,” he says.
Howard’s favorite part of landscaping is the design. He prefers natural rather than formal and the simplicity of Japanese designs.
His introduction to Japanese gardening was in 1962, on a stopover to the Philippines for an eye operation trying to correct his limiting peripheral vision, a genetic anomaly. (The operation didn’t work.)
He toured various Japanese gardens and admired their flowing lines and natural look.
Although his peripheral vision continued to deteriorate, it was detached retinas in both eyes that caused total blindness. “If you don’t catch it early you lose all sight,” he explains. “I thought it was due to my previous problem, so didn’t see a doctor.”
This summer, he upgraded their front landscape, first having to deal what was already there. He installed a mound as an individual planting area and anchored it with a small golden-thread cypress and a pine. Then he added driftwood, sword ferns and woolly thyme as ground cover. Smooth, flat river rock separates his planting areas, allowing for his preference for limited areas of plants rather than large sweeping areas.
A graceful Japanese threadleaf maple is the centerpiece of their front entrance.
In their backyard, Howard installed a ready-made waterfall by their patio, added a good-sized driftwood log, ferns and several dwarf weeping cherry trees along the fence line.
Howard creates a basic design in his head, and then asks Reider for fine-tuning details.
She knows he needs to do many things himself, so steps back and just offers encouragement. His tenacity, analytical mind and outgoing personality certainly work for him. Howard is a very good listener, and after hearing about something, will revisit the subject later, asking specific questions to better understand the picture in his mind.
He explains how his cousin Gary France kept encouraging him to come to the dances at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center, and that’s where he met Reider in 2006. They both are great dancers, with a splendid sense of humor that carries them through the challenges of life.
Howard says of his blindness, “I’ve made a rule for myself: I don’t dwell — even for two seconds — on 'what if,' … because pretty soon you’re as depressed as can be.” And now these feelings don’t even enter my mind.”
A good rule for us all.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.