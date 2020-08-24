Wenatchee
Apple Blossom auction postponed to January
The Apple Blossom Board of Directors has postponed the annual fundraising auction originally scheduled for Oct. 24 until Jan. 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are looking forward to working with our sponsors and volunteers this fall to plan for the 2021 auction, royalty program and the 102nd Apple Blossom Festival, which will be held April 22–May 2, 2021,” festival administrator Darci Christoferson said in an email press release.
For festival information or to purchase auction tickets, visit appleblossom.org or call 662-3616.
Wenatchee
Rotary announces 2020-2021 board members
The Wenatchee Rotary Foundation recently announced its board members and officers for 2020-21. They are:
- Jill Leonard, president
- Tom Ross, vice president
- Bill Monnette, secretary
- Tyler Mickey, treasurer
- Susan Albert, legacy society chair
- Mark Kulaas, communications/events chair
- Joe St. Jean, scholarship/student relations
- Shannon Sims, board member
- Jay Smith, board member
- Alice Meyer, Rotary Club pres-elect ex-officio
“I am honored to have the privilege to serve as the WRF Board president for the next year," said newly elected board president Jill Leonard in an email press release. "I follow in the path of many great leaders who have served in this role before me and will continue to strive to maintain focus of our mission as an organization.”
Wenatchee
Rotary donates for food assistance, plans gala
The Wenatchee Rotary recently donated a total of $8,500 to Serve Wenatchee to assist with providing food to residents impacted by shutdowns. Wenatchee Rotary contributed $7,500 and Rotary District 5060 matched $1,000.
Former Rotary president elect and current WestSide High School Principal Kory Kalahar said his staff had been delivering meals five days a week to student families since mid-April before referring them to Serve Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Rotary raises most of its funds during an annual auction, with proceeds benefiting different local or international projects and charitable causes.
The Wenatchee Rotary intends to host a gala instead of an auction in January to mark its centennial year and will highlight the organization's contributions to the city, region and the world.
“It will be the party of the century,” Kalahar said. “It will have live entertainment and some very impactful presentations and ultimately be a celebration of community service for the last 100 years.”
For more information visit wenatcheerotary.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff