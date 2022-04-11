NCW
Donate blood, save a life
The Red Cross is reminding the community that blood and platelet donations are critically important to maintain a stable blood supply to support those with chronic illness and other blood needs.
All eligible donors are urged to sign up to give blood for the month of April for National Minority Health Month, a month that raises awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations.
To help ensure that all patients have access to lifesaving blood, donors are urged to make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
- April 18: 1:45 to 5:45 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th N.E. East Wenatchee
- April 20: noon to 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street S.W, Ephrata
- April 20: 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chelan, 206 North Emerson St., Chelan
- April 22: 10 to 3 p.m., Miller Street Complex, 1000 N. Miller St., Wenatchee
Chelan
Scholarship opportunity for Chelan, Manson high school students
The Lake Chelan Men’s Golf Association will be offering two 3,000 scholarships to one graduating student in the Chelan and Manson high schools respectively.
Students applying for scholarships must have been accepted for admission at either a two or four-year accredited program, college or university.
Applications can be picked up from school counselors. Deadline for submission is April 15.
Scholarship award winners will be made at each school’s senior award celebration.
Wenatchee
Apple Blossom Festival announces Grand Marshal
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has announced Goodfellow Bros. as the Grand Marshal for the 103rd Apple Blossom Festival. The festival’s theme is “Celebrating Our Roots.”
Goodfellow Bros. is a family owned heavy-civil contractor founded in 1921 by brothers Jack, Bert and Jim Goodfellow a year after the very first Apple Blossom Festival.
Goodfellow Bros. is now run by Chad Goodfellow, who is the fourth-generation of the family establishment and they have 12 offices throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.
“This announcement was supposed to take place in 2020, celebrating Goodfellow Bros. 100th Anniversary,” said festival administrator Darci Christoferson, ”but due to the pandemic there was no festival and 2021’s festival was scaled down.”
Goodfellow Bros. will be honored at the All Service Club and Community Luncheon on May 4 and the Stemilt Grand Parade on May 7.
For more information about the Grand Marshall or the Apple Blossom Festival, visit appleblossom.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff