The Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary service club is partnering with local nonprofits to host a Halloween family pet pet parade and photo station at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market at Pybus Public Market.
Pets and pet parents will need to meet at 10:15 a.m. on the grassy area south of the market below the walkway ramp. Pet parents will receive a free flying disk and lots of opportunities to show off their pets.
The photo station will be available from 8 a.m. to noon,and costumes are provided for photos. The event is free, and no registration is required. Donated pet foods and supplies will be collected and given to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
For more information, contact Kathleen McNalty at (503) 866-5599.
Manson
Local veterans invited to pancake breakfast
The Manson School District is hosting a pancake breakfast for veterans in honor of their service. The breakfast on Nov. 10 will start at 8:30 a.m. at Manson High School, 1000 Totem Pole Road.
Students will serve pancakes, egss, bacon and coffee; the breakfast is provided free of charge.
For more information, call Manson High School at (509) 687-9585.
Rock Island
Halloween party planned for Oct. 29
The City of Rock Island and Arroyo Accounting are hosting a Halloween party at 5 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Rock Island Road and Garden Avenue.
The party will include games, candy and a taco wagon.
For more information, contact Charity Duffy at (509) 771-9485.
