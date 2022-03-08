The Lake Chelan Boating Club invites high school students to apply for two $500 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year.
The scholarships are to be used at an accredited college or trade school. Eligible students must be a 2022 graduate of Manson or Chelan high schools, a homeschooled senior living in the Manson or Chelan school districts, or a child of a current Lake Chelan Boating Club member.
Applicants must demonstrate personal and academic achievement and have a record of community service. Application deadline for the scholarship is April 15.
The Rotary Club of Wenatchee is inviting applicants for the Rotary Peace Fellowship, an academic and practical training program which includes the opportunity to receive development certificates or master’s degrees in peace and conflict resolution.
The program was launched in 2002 and prepares scholars for leadership roles in resolving conflicts. Those in the program will take two years of study to earn a master’s-level degree or three-month professional development certificate in peace and conflict studies at one of seven Rotary Peace Centers around the world. The program will cover tuition and fees, room and board, round-trip transportation, and all internship and field study expenses.
Applications will be accepted through May 15. Washington residents applying are encouraged to first contact the Rotary Club of Wenatchee for more information, mentorship and possible club endorsement. Interested applicants can email Michelle Shermer at MichelleShermer7@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.