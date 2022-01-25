Purchase Access

NCW

Community Foundation scholarships available to NCW students

Applications are now open for over 130 scholarships available from the Community Foundation of NCW for Fall of 2022.

High school seniors, current college students and non-traditional students can apply for scholarships to attend community college, university or trade school. Most scholarships seek to support students who have served their community, show growth and potential and demonstrate financial need.

The application process is completed online; an eligibility quiz will help students narrow down those they can apply for as well as allow students to apply for multiple scholarships at once.

The application deadline for most scholarships is March 1. Students may need FAFSA or other financial information to complete the application, as well as letters of recommendations from teachers, SAT scores for some and school transcripts.

For information or to apply for scholarships, visit cfncw.org/scholarships.

Wenatchee

Scholarship opportunity for Chelan, Douglas county students

The local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) is offering a $1,000 non-renewable scholarship to a female senior at Eastmont High School and a female senior at Wenatchee High School.

Eligible students with a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0 are encouraged to apply at thewashboard.org. The scholarship is listed as “PEO, Chapter CC.”

Applicants will be judged on academic performance, school and community activities, financial need, volunteer service, employment, and educational and career goals.

The application deadline is April 8. For more information, call Linda Herrington at 888-0250.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

