Leavenworth
Annual Empty Bowls supper is Thursday
The annual Upper Valley Empty Bowls Soup Supper will be take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osborn School Grounds, 225 Central Ave.
The event is a community outdoor picnic that features soups, breads and cookies donated by local restaurants.
Community members who have painted bowls in the past are encouraged to bring theirs. There will also be a raffle for decorated bowls.
Artist Bowls online auction is now live and participants can bid for bowls and mugs decorated by local artists with designs that reflect the Upper Valley. The auction closes Wednesday at 10 p.m.
All proceeds will go to support the Upper Valley MEND's Community Cupboard food bank.
For more information, email uvemptybowls@gmail.com or visit uvemptybowls.org.
Wenatchee
View amazing Lego creations at Nick’s Bricks
Nick’s Bricks returns to Pybus Public Market on Saturday. The family friendly event will feature Lego Builds from local creators, live music, treats and take-home kits for kids.
There will be two viewings — from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite flannel or Lego clothing in honor of Nicholas H. Vitulli.
For more information, call (509) 888-3900.
Chelan
Annual Memorial Day Parade is May 26
Chelan's 25th annual Memorial Day Parade will take place May 26 at 7 p.m. in downtown Chelan.
The parade, organized by the the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, will honor soldiers, police officers and firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who have served and are currently serving the country.
Members of service, veterans and their families are invited to a pre-parade appreciation dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.
Community members are invited to honor those who are in, or have been in service by participating or showing support at the parade.
Those wishing to participate in the parade can email claudia@lakechelan.com. Parade applications can also be found at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, 216 E. Woodin Ave., and must be submitted before Friday.
Okanogan
Volunteers needed for Tunk Valley Cemetery cleanup
The Tunk Valley Cemetery Association will hold its annual clean-up of the cemetery on May 29 at 9 a.m. at the cemetery located near Riverside, east of Highway 97 on Tunk Creek Road.
The cleanup will be followed by a potluck luncheon at noon at the Tunk Valley Grange Hall.
Volunteers are asked to bring a rake and a shovel for the cleanup, and a casserole, salad, side dish or dessert for the potluck. Tableware will be provided.
For more information, call (425) 280-4402.
— Cala Flamond, World staff