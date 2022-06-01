Wenatchee
Wildfire awareness community picnic planned
The Forest Ridge Wildlife Coalition will host a community picnic at noon June 11 at 6420 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee.
Food and drinks will be provided, and members of the Chelan County Fire District 1 will provide information on wildfire awareness.
FRWC, founded in 2010, has worked with local, regional and state agencies to help reduce wildfire risk in the Upper Squilchuck Valley.
For information and to RSVP, email forestridgewc@gmail.com.
Wenatchee
Apple Blossom names new director general
Siobhan Fryhover has been selected to serve as director general for the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival. She will work alongside Wenatchee Applarians chancellor Matt Smeller, assistant director general Craig Field and program director Curt Ulrich.
Fryhover has chosen “We’re All In This Together” as the theme for the 104th festival. According to Fryhover, all of her life successes and choices have been guided by teams and relationships, never on her own.
The first event for the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival is the annual fundraising auction on Oct. 22, 2022.
Wenatchee
Money raised to help local Ukrainian refugees
The GladSong community choir’s fundraising concert at Grace Lutheran on May 22 raised more than $20,000 to benefit Ukrainian refugees moving to Wenatchee.
The group raised $21,000, but donations afterwards pushed the total closer to $22,000. This was GladSongs’ first fundraiser directed towards charity, and they were “overwhelmed with the generosity of people,” according to GladSong director Tim Meyer.
All proceeds went to refugees — 30 Ukrainians who have relocated to the Wenatchee area within the last two months and are staying with local families.
Friends of Ukraine refugees have raised about $50,000, with the goal of raising $1 million to help resettle Ukrainians in Central Washington.
Gladsong will host a June 12 concert to benefit the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. The concert will take place at 6 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church in Wenatchee. For more information, call (509) 669-3220.
Wenatchee
Fabric sale fundraiser coming in June
The NCW Quilt Guild is holding a “Fabric and More Sale” on June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge, 1200 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The fabric sale is a fundraiser to help cover the costs of making fabric items for community needs.
There will also be a pop-up quilt show June 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail between Pybus Public Market and Ninth Street.
Malaga
Flag retirement ceremony planned
A Flag Day retirement ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at the Malaga fire station, 3760 W. Malaga Road. The Chelan County Fire District and military members will give worn-out and tattered flags a proper retirement.
Scouts from Troop 7 will lead the program, and local Girl Scouts will also attend the ceremony, along with other scout troops and packs.
East Wenatchee
Relay for Life will hit the track
The annual Chelan-Douglas Relay for Life is back this year, with the event planned to begin at 6 p.m. June 17 at the Eastmont High School track, 955 3rd St. N.E.
Relay for Life is a fundraising event for cancer survivors and to remember those who have passed from cancer.
The theme for this year’s relay is “Friends Helping Friends Stop Cancer.” For more information, to volunteer, sign up or donate, visit the Relay for Life website, wwrld.us/relay4life.
Wenatchee
Sunrise Rotary plans Apple Century ride
Sunrise Rotary will host the annual Apple Century Bike Ride on Sept. 10, starting at Walla Walla Point Park and ending at Lake Wenatchee; riders can opt to return once arriving at Leavenworth.
The bike ride features three distance options: 100 miles, 50 miles and 25 miles. It will also have water, food stations and support-and-gear wagons.
Event proceeds will go to at-risk high school sophomores; up to eight students will be paired with the counselors who will work with them during a two-year period to help them graduate.
There’s also a possibility for two students to win a $10,000 scholarship each to go to college or any trade school of their choice.
To register, visit wwrld.us/3wUonG5.
— Jenni Rodas, World staff