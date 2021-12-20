Applications are now available from the Community Foundation NCW for the Methow Valley Fund.
Eligible applicants are nonprofits and agencies with programs that address community needs in the Methow Valley. Nonprofit 501c3 public charities are eligible for core support while other agencies are eligible for program specific support.
Two grant amounts are available and up to six awards will be granted at $7,000 and up to 15 at $3,000. Grant requests for the purpose of re-granting funds are not eligible. Application deadline is Jan. 31.
The STCU (Spokane Teachers Credit Union) is providing forever funding of a $1,000 scholarship that was started in 1999 by Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union.
The scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating high school senior from the Brewster, Bridgeport, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, Pateros and Tonasket school districts.
Seniors may apply if they or their parents or guardians are STCU members. The money can be used to help cover the costs of attendance to any college, university, business or vocational school, or other institution of higher education.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.