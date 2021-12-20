Purchase Access

Methow

Applications now open for Methow Valley Fund

Applications are now available from the Community Foundation NCW for the Methow Valley Fund.

Eligible applicants are nonprofits and agencies with programs that address community needs in the Methow Valley. Nonprofit 501c3 public charities are eligible for core support while other agencies are eligible for program specific support.

Two grant amounts are available and up to six awards will be granted at $7,000 and up to 15 at $3,000. Grant requests for the purpose of re-granting funds are not eligible. Application deadline is Jan. 31.

For information contact Claire Oatey at claire@cfncw.org or visit cfncw.org/methowvalleyfundgrant.

NCW

STCU funds annual scholarship

The STCU (Spokane Teachers Credit Union) is providing forever funding of a $1,000 scholarship that was started in 1999 by Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating high school senior from the Brewster, Bridgeport, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, Pateros and Tonasket school districts.

Seniors may apply if they or their parents or guardians are STCU members. The money can be used to help cover the costs of attendance to any college, university, business or vocational school, or other institution of higher education.

Applications will be available beginning Jan. 1 through March 15 at columbiabasinfoundation.org.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

