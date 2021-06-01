NCW
Applications open for grants from Community Partnership Fund
Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group are partnering to launch the Community Partnership Fund. The program will focus on advancing local initiatives that contribute to the health and well-being of the community and plans to award $500,000 each year.
The grant is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, public schools, and public agencies in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, and Grant counties. Grants will be made to support programs that promote health and wellness, education, and arts and culture.
Applications are open until June 30. Awards may range between $2,500 and $15,000 and will be announced in August.
For more information or to apply visit cfncw.org/communitypartnershipfund.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee School District offers free summer meal program
The Wenatchee School District is continuing the grab-and-go free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and under.
The program will be offered June 28 through July 29 at Lincoln and Washington elementary schools from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information visit fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks or call (866) 348-6479.
Okanogan
Mid-Valley Hospital hosts blood drive
Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic is partnering with Vitalant Blood Donation to hold a blood drive 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 in the Mid-Valley Clinic parking lot.
The drive will take place in a Vitalant mobil unit stationed outside of the clinic.
Social distancing will be enforced and healthy individuals free of illness symptoms are eligible to donate. All potential donors will be screened for COVID-19 related symptoms.
To register for the drive visit mvhealth.org/blood-drive or call (509) 861-2500.
Okanogan
Vendor, livestock applications open for the Okanogan County Fair
Planning is in for the Okanogan County Fair is underway and vending, camping and pre-registrations are now open.
Here are the deadlines:
- Camping applications — June 18
- Applications for vendors — June 11
- Preregistration for swine, beef and sheep — June 11; registration for horses will run Aug. 1-30 and all other animals need to be registered by Aug. 15
Information: (509) 422-1621.
— Cala Flamond, World staff